In the context of multiple interconnected crises in which we currently find ourselves, inequalities in the world have skyrocketed. The pace of poverty reduction has stagnated as one of the main consequences of the pandemic. According to him world Bank90 million more people than expected fell into extreme poverty (that is, they lived on less than 1.7 euros a day) in 2020. Forecasts for 2022 are not more optimistic, due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and the global cost of living crisis.

The most recent oxfam report on inequality, launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, indicates that in the last two years the richest 1% of the world population has accumulated almost twice as much wealth as the remaining 99%. We live in a society where inequality reaches record levels. For the first time in 25 years, extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased simultaneously.

Urbanization as an opportunity

Cities, which are already home to more than half of the world’s population, will be home to 70% by 2050. Urbanization is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity to promote a new social contract around care systems, in which communities and local governments play a fundamental role.

“Care is a human activity, and in its maximum expression it is a means through which people take care of each other and the planet”, states the political document on the subject prepared among others by Cities Alliance, for the world congress of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

In care systems, communities, especially the most marginalized, are both the objective and the motor of social action. Empowering people to participate in decision-making that affects their own lives is the first step in creating more inclusive, just and equitable societies. The second is to recognize care as a human right and a public good, both for those who receive care, but also for those who provide it.

Take care of those who take care of us

Here it is essential to question and recognize that it is women who generally, for social and cultural reasons, carry out paid and largely unpaid care work. This phenomenon became much more visible during the pandemic, when the burden of domestic work and care, which had previously fallen disproportionately on women, dramatically intensified due to the closure of schools, day care centers and other family support facilities.

In Bogotá, for example, this situation led the mayor’s office to generate a district system of care that promotes better outreach services for low-income women and those they care for. The initiative, a pioneer in Latin America, offers women the possibility of enjoying self-care and well-being activities, and promoting gender equality, through a training offer to promote access to the labor market and thus break the cycle of poverty and inequality.

In Durban, South Africa, the NGO Asiye eTafuleni (AeT), in collaboration with Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) have launched a pilot project to provide childcare services for women workers in the informal sector, in one of the busiest commercial areas of the city. Unused areas of the market have been transformed into safe spaces for children, and most mothers have been trained as caregivers. Two of them take care of the children for an affordable daily fee paid by the other mothers. The project has also developed guidelines and initiated dialogue with the local government to support these types of initiatives.

If inequality is a phenomenon that affects society in general, people living in poverty and other disadvantaged groups are the most affected. In cities, these people are generally slum dwellers and workers in the informal economy. This segment of the population is precisely the focus of the Cities Alliance, an affiliated organization of the United Nations system, managed by UNOPS (the United Nations Office for Project Services), which works around the challenges of urban poverty.

In countries such as Uganda, Liberia or Tunisia, the coalition, which brings together multilateral organizations, Member States, civil society and local government associations, works hand in hand with the poorest communities to define urban development priorities. Cities Alliance has created a system of community improvement funds (Community Upgrading Fund, CUF). Through this mechanism, community organizations can finance small infrastructure projects such as nurseries or water supply and sanitation facilities, which generate a measurable direct impact on the quality of life of the inhabitants of the poorest urban areas.

The CUFs are participatory platforms that foster dialogue between citizens and local governments, and in turn strengthen local governance systems and the provision of municipal services. This structure also allows urban development to be planned incrementally, based on community priorities, making processes more manageable, in contrast to the great efforts required by comprehensive infrastructure plans in cities.

These examples show us that putting communities at the center and promoting collective decision-making empowers people to care for each other. They stop being passive recipients of aid to become integral actors of change and progress. Care systems contribute to the social and economic well-being of the poorest, of women, of marginalized communities, but their impact benefits society as a whole. And this is the basis for creating inclusive cities and winning the battle against inequality.

Greg Munro He is a director of Cities Alliance. Yamila Castro is responsible for communication of Cities Alliance.

