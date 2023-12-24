Inclusion allowance, that's what it is

Basic income Goodbye. He leaves from January 2024 the inclusion allowance, the new measure of economic, social and professional support. To obtain it, the following requirements must be met: residence, citizenship and residence, ISEE, income situation of the beneficiary and his family unit, as well as a personalized path of activation and social and work inclusion. Let's see together how does it work.



Inclusion allowance, who deserves it

The Inclusion Allowance is awarded to family units that have at least one component in one of the following conditions: with disabilities; underage; at least 60 years of age; in a disadvantaged condition and included in the care and assistance program of the local social and health services certified by the public administration. As regards the subjective requirements, those who apply must not be subjected to a personal precautionary measure or prevention measure; not have definitive convictions or sentences adopted pursuant to article 444 et seq. of the code of criminal procedure (so-called “plea bargaining”), which occurred in the 10 years preceding the request.

Furthermore, the applicant's family unit must jointly possess: ISEE valid with a value not exceeding 9,360 euros; in the case of families with minors, the ISEE is calculated pursuant to art. 7 of Prime Ministerial Decree n. 159 of 2013; a value of family income lower than a threshold of €6,000 per year multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale referred to below. If the family unit is made up of people all aged 67 or over, or of people aged 67 or over and other family members all in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency, as defined in Annex 3 to Prime Ministerial Decree 159/2013, the family income threshold is set at 7,560 euros per year, multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale.

Inclusion allowance, how much is the amount

The amount of the inclusion allowance is made up of a family income integration up to €6,000 nodor 7,560 euros per year if the family unit is made up of people all aged 67 or over or of people aged 67 or over and other family members all in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency, multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale.

At that amount, it can be added a contribution for the rental of the property where the household resides for an amount equal to the amount of the annual rent provided for in the rental contract (where duly registered) up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year, or 1,800 euros per year if the family unit is made up of people all of the same age as over 67 years of age or by people aged 67 or over and other family members all in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency.

This integration is not relevant for the purposes of calculation of the family income threshold. The economic benefit cannot, however, be less than 480 euros per year. The benefit is paid monthly for a continuous period not exceeding 18 months and can be renewed, following a one-month suspension, for a further 12 months. At the end of the renewal periods, a one-month suspension is always expected.

Inclusion allowance, how to apply

The Inclusion Allowance is requested with telematic methods to INPS, which recognizes it, after verifying the possession of the required requirements and conditions. The request can also be presented at tax authorities and tax assistance centers (CAF), subject to signing an agreement with INPS. The financial contribution is provided through a rechargeable electronic payment instrument, called “Inclusion Card”, with which in addition to satisfying the requirements for the purchase card, cash withdrawals can be carried out within a monthly limit of 100 euros for a single individual , multiplied by the equivalence scale and a monthly transfer can be made to the lessor indicated in the rental contract.

