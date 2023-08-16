Goodbye Rdc, here’s who can apply for the inclusion allowance

The new measures, which replace the Basic incomeare oriented to counter the povertythe fragility And social exclusion And working through paths of social integration, training and job activation, and are activated on the basis of everyone’s needs and possibilities.

Training and employment support

It has been operational since 1 September 2023, it provides access to training, qualification and professional retraining projects, guidance and accompaniment to work for people between 18 and 59 years of age.

Inclusion check

As it reports Altalexwill be operational from 1 January 2024, provides for an income supplement for families with minors, at least 60 years of age or with disability (as defined pursuant to the regulation referred to in DPCM 5 December 2013, n. 159) and for people in disadvantaged conditions included in a treatment and assistance program of the local social-health services.

Recipients

Residents in Italy for at least 5 years, of which the last 2 on a continuous basis, are entitled to request the activation of a path of social and work inclusion. From 1 September 2023, people between the ages of 18 and 59 with an ISEE of up to 6,000 euros and who meet the additional requirements can benefit from the “Support for training and employment” tool. They can activate the training and job activation path, issuing the declaration of immediate availability for work and proving that they have contacted at least 3 employment agencies or entities authorized to carry out intermediation activities.

From 1 January 2024, families that include minors, disabled members, at least 60 years of age or in a disadvantaged condition ascertained by inclusion in a treatment and assistance program of the local social and health services can benefit from the “Inclusion allowance” that meet the required requirements. Until the natural expiry and in any case no later than 31 December 2023, the households receiving the “Basic income” who have underage members, over 60 years of age or with disabilities continue to receive the economic benefits of the measure.

