The Government intends to bring forward the submission of applications to obtain the Inclusion Allowance, the new tool to combat poverty wanted by Minister Calderone and intended from 1 January also for former recipients of Citizenship Income: the start is scheduled for 18 December , against the risk that families could lose a month’s support, but also to avoid a click day with an overcrowding of requests to the Information System for social and work inclusion (Siisi).

From the first INPS estimates, there will be 737,400 families interested in requesting the Inclusion Allowance, recognized from January 1st to families who, in addition to a low income, have disabled people, minors, over 60s and people taken care of by social services . The audience includes 348,000 households with a minor, 215,800 with a disabled person, 341,700 with a member at least 60 years old.

Il Sole 24 Ore writes this, reporting the declarations of the director of the INPS, Vincenzo Caridi – who recalls how the allowance «is awarded following the positive outcome of the checks on the requirements and the signing of the digital activation agreement. It will be provided through the Inclusion Card issued by the Italian Post Office.” The Adi allowance is a supplement to the family income of up to 6 thousand euros per year, which can be increased based on parameters that take into account the composition of the household, and up to 3,360 euros per year for the possible need to pay the rent.