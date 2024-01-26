Inclusion check, database cross-checks and tightening. Thousands without any more help

For those who have lost the Basic income there is no good news. The first data relating to the new measure that replaces the standard desired by M5sregister decidedly lower numbers compared to those of previous years. The sound of a notification, a message from the INPS that lights up the mobile phone, on the screen the invitation to come at the nearest post office to collect the money for the Inclusion Allowance, approximately 645 euros per month on average in January. Yesterday – we read in Il Messaggero – 287,704 families they received the news they were waiting for most of all: the social security institution informed them of the news acceptance of the application for the new income and the start of the payments.

Against the wall of controlswhich compared to the Cinquestelle subsidy are now much more detailedthanks to databases that communicate with each other and anti-smart algorithms, a technostructure led by the general director of the INPS Vincenzo Caridi, have struck approximately – continues Il Messaggero – the 26% of requests, or one in four. Then, there is another 7% that requires more checks. Most of the requests, INPS says, do not satisfy the required capital requirements. Thus begins the path of the anti-poverty measure with which the Meloni government definitively retired the citizen's income this year. In 2019 there were over one million.

