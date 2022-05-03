The United States circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member Security Council last month proposing a tobacco ban, halving oil exports to North Korea and blacklisting hacker group Lazarus.

However, Russia and China have already indicated their opposition to tougher sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s launch in March of an ICBM, the first since 2017. The Security Council resolution needs nine “yes” votes to pass if no veto is used by any of the five permanent members of the Council; Russia, China, France, Britain and the United States.

“We intend to move forward with this resolution within this month,” Greenfield told reporters when asked if she would bring the draft resolution to a vote. The United States holds the presidency of the Security Council for the month of May.

“We are very concerned about this situation … we hope that we can keep the council united in condemning these actions of North Korea,” the US ambassador added.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006. The UN Security Council has steadily tightened those sanctions for years in an effort to cut off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.