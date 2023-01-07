And there are 3 mysteries in the civilization of the ancient Egyptians, which scientists at the present time do not seem able to explain, despite the tremendous scientific progress, according to the British newspaper, Al-Saf, on Saturday.

She stated that these mysteries are: the hidden chambers in the pyramids of Giza, the skulls of the pharaohs extending beyond the normal position, and the Saqqara bird.

Secret rooms

The Great Pyramid, located in Giza Governorate on the west bank of the Nile River, is one of the ancient wonders of the world that still exists today.

The Great Pyramid was built by Pharaoh Khufu during the Fourth Dynasty that ruled Egypt, and it is still regarded with appreciation due to its complex engineering.

There are still many mysteries surrounding the Great Pyramid, perhaps the most prominent of which is the presence of secret rooms within the walls of the pyramid, which have not yet been discovered.

It is not clear what the hidden chambers contain, but it is possible that they contain ancient Egyptian treasures or artifacts.

And in 2022, researchers announced plans to use a high-powered scan of the inside of the pyramid to reveal its mysterious contents.

abnormal skulls

It is believed that the pharaoh Akhenaten and his wife Nefertini had skulls that were abnormally elongated.

For a long time, experts were unsure of the cause of this physical deformity, and some believed it was caused by a genetic defect.

And two of these genetic defects are called “hyperaromatosis syndrome” and “cruconychia,” with the withdrawal of professor of dermatology at Yale University, Irwin Braverman.

But because no mummy was found for both Akhenaten and his wife Nefertini, it is difficult to say for sure.

Braverman used artwork of the pharaoh in order to arrive at a medical diagnosis.

Saqqara bird

One of the pharaonic artifacts shrouded in mystery is the Saqqara Bird.

The flight apparatus was carved to imitate the design of an airplane discovered in 1898 in the Saqqara necropolis.

It is believed that this statue is the oldest known example of a flying machine in the world, and there are many theories that try to explain the strange device.

According to the Egyptian historian Ahmed Othman, the “Saqqara Bird” may have been carved by an ancient secret society specialized in invention.

Others believe that the bird was a child’s doll or perhaps a weather vane that determined the direction of the wind.