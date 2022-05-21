Parliamentary sources told “Sky News Arabia” that the issue of “centralization of the state” was the most prominent point of contention within the committee, as some members demanded a “decentralized” system that guarantees a fair distribution of wealth and equal opportunities among the three regions of Libya “Tripoli, Cyrenaica and Fezzan.”

During the meetings, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Road Map Committee, Nasr El-Din Muhanna, presented his vision in this context, as he opposed passing an article on “centralization of the state,” noting that the matter would return the country to a time of “identity obliteration” and the imposition of a system in which not everyone participates. For making his policies, he was joined by committee members Misbah Doma, Al-Hadi Al-Saghir, Abdullah Al-Obaidi and others, according to the sources.

Opinions also differed within the committee on the articles relating to the elections of the head of state, specifically with regard to the eligibility to run for the position of head of state, the president’s terms of reference and the conditions for the election, according to the sources.

57 items awaiting determination

Parliament member Suleiman al-Faqih expected that the next round of the Constitutional Track Committee in Cairo would be “decisive”, in order to complete its work, pointing to the consensus on holding it on June 11, the same period as the previous round.

Al-Faqih added, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that the committee will work during that round to complete its project through consensus on the controversial points in the draft constitution, and then the project will be presented to the House of Representatives and the state for approval.

Libyan political analyst Radwan Al-Fitouri said that the Constitutional Path Committee agreed on the “first, second, third and fourth” sections of the draft constitution, which concern rights, freedoms, the judiciary and others, but there are still 57 articles that have not been resolved yet.

Al-Fitouri added that these articles are the most important as they concern the form and essence of the state, including defining the competencies of the military and security institutions, and the competencies and powers of the heads of state and government, adding that in these articles lies the “essence of the dispute.”

Agreed upon 137 articles

During her speech at the conclusion of the second round, the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said that the Constitutional Track Committee “has reached a preliminary consensus on 137 articles” of the draft constitution, noting that the next session will be on a scheduled date on June 11. .

She referred to the agreement on the second chapter on rights and freedoms, as well as the two chapters on the legislative and judicial authority, “with the exception of a few articles that do not exceed the fingers of one hand.”

Williams urged the joint committee to continue its meetings, saying, “You have managed to reach agreement in principle on many articles of the draft constitution. This shows your commitment, and I strongly urge you to continue your consultations to reach final consensus on the remaining articles.”