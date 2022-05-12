Because of the attack, access to these sites was not possible, but the situation returned to normal after a few hours.

The Defense Ministry’s website said it was “under maintenance,” but the ministry later clarified in a statement that its site had undergone “a long-planned maintenance process.”

As for the Senate site, which was inaccessible at the beginning of the evening, it resumed work around 18:00 GMT, according to Agence France-Presse.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, “the attack, which was claimed by the pro-Russian group (Kilnet), will not, for the time being, cause damage to the infrastructure, according to our information, but it will complicate access to different sites.”

The attack targeted websites belonging to a number of institutions and companies, including the Higher Institute of Health, but all of these websites soon returned to work as usual.

According to the Italian press agency “AGE”, the hackers also tried to attack the Eurovision website, but their attempt failed.