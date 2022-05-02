The European Union said, in a statement, that it had decided to prevent Russian football clubs from participating in the 2022-2023 season of the European Champions League, European League and European Conference League.

He added that the Russian national football team will not participate in the UEFA Nations League for the 2022-2023 season.

The European Union also excluded Russia from the European Women’s Cup and from qualifying for the World Cup next year.

The European Football Championship, scheduled for England next July, will witness the participation of the Portuguese national team, instead of its Russian counterpart.

The federation also stated that Russia is “not qualified” to host the European Nations Cup 2028 and Euro 2032.

These decisions and sanctions come against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Football Federation had requested, last March, to suspend the sanctions imposed by the federation, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the request.