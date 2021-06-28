Trains run to Frankfurt Central Station.
Image: dpa
Deutsche Bahn wants to build a railway tunnel under the city center in Frankfurt, including an underground stop for long-distance trains. A feasibility study showed that the project was feasible, Deutsche Bahn announced on Monday.
