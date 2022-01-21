The European Parliament justified its decision by the measures taken by the Sudanese army chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on October 25, and the ensuing violence against the protesters who reject these measures.

The confrontations between the security forces and the protesters resulted in dozens of deaths, and hundreds were injured by live bullets and tear gas canisters.

According to the Parliament’s page, the text was adopted by 629 votes to 30, with 31 abstentions.

Supporters of the resolution said that security authorities and other armed groups used “excessive violence” against Sudanese protesters.

The resolution condemned the actions of October 25, stressing the importance of re-establishing the right of the Sudanese people to assemble and exercise their basic rights.

The resolution also called on the Sudanese military leadership to urgently recommit to the democratic transition in the country and to fulfill the demands of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice.

He also strongly supported the efforts of the United Nations Integrated Mission in Sudan “UNITAMS” to facilitate talks to resolve the current political crisis, calling on all Sudanese political parties to engage in dialogue to resume the transition process to civilian rule.