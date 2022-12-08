The Federal National Council will hold its third session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, next Tuesday at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, during which it will discuss a draft federal law regarding approving the consolidated final account of the Union (consolidated financial statements) for The fiscal year ending on 12/31/2021, and a draft federal law regarding linking the general budget of the federation for the fiscal year 2023.

Council members direct 8 questions to the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini.

According to the session’s agenda, Khaled Omar Rashid Al-Kharji will take the constitutional oath as a member of the Federal National Council, to succeed the late member, Ali Jassim Al Ali, may God have mercy on him, based on the text of Article (19) of the internal regulations of the Federal National Council, which states: “Since the place of One of the members of the council before the end of a term for any reason whatsoever, the council chairman announces that, and he has to notify within seven days at most the ruler of the emirate whose seats one of its seats became vacant to choose another member within sixty days from the date of the council announcing this vacancy, unless the vacancy occurred during the previous ninety days At the end of the term of the Council, the new member completes the term of his predecessor.

According to the session’s agenda, the council members will ask seven questions to the Minister of Education, as member Naameh Abdulrahman Al-Mansoori asks a question about “providing education opportunities in public universities for deaf people of determination,” and member Kifah Mohammed Al-Zaabi addresses a question about “integrating Islamic education curricula and the Arabic language.” and Social Studies”, and member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami asks a question about “the length of hours of the school day and its impact on the student healthily, socially and academically.” Al-Tunaiji asked a question about “the Ministry’s future plan to meet the needs of government schools for national teachers at the primary and secondary levels.” Member Maryam Majid Bin Thaniya asked a question about the “Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT)”, and Sumaya Hareb Al-Suwaidi asked a question about “services provided to people of determination in the Emirates Test standard (EMSAT).

Meanwhile, member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami directs a question to the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, about “increasing car insurance rates in the country.”