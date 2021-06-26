The “ISIS in the Democratic Republic of the Congo”, the “Three Presenters” and “Arian Strikeforce” groups, and the American James Mason, were added to the list of terrorism, which already includes 73 entities..

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said, “There is no place for bigotry and hate in our society, and the Government of Canada will continue to do all it can to protect Canadians from all threats, including terrorism and violent extremism“.

Canada began imposing sanctions on far-right organizations following a series of attacks, including the 2017 killing of six worshipers at a Quebec mosque and an attack in Toronto the following year..