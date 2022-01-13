Article 19 of the Charter states that if a member of the United Nations fails to pay his dues, he loses the right to vote in the General Assembly.

According to the United Nations statement, the contributions due from the countries concerned were not paid during the previous two years, 2021 and 2020.

The list of countries deprived of the right to vote in the General Assembly includes Antigua and Barbuda, Comoros, Congo, Guinea, Iran, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Sudan, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

The United Nations statement shows that Iran’s dues exceed $18 million, while Sudan’s dues are close to $300,000, Somalia’s owed amount is about $1.5 million, and Comoros’ receivables are estimated at more than $412 thousand.

However, the resolution allowed three countries, Comoros, Somalia, Sao Tome and Prisnip, to vote until the end of the 76th session of the United Nations.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations depends on the financing of member countries that pay their annual dues, or the donations of countries to United Nations institutions.