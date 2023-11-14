The UAE attaches great importance to working to mitigate climate repercussions on the international trade sector, based on its belief that mitigating the effects of climate change is a catalyst for sustainable economic development, which has called for it to adopt a smart and circular economic strategy that adopts the latest innovations in trade technology and encourages the comprehensive flow of trade. and supply chain efficiency.

The UAE has reserved a leading position in terms of international trade movement, based on its being a global station for supply chains, as a result of its strategic location between East and West, in addition to having one of the strongest networks of connections with sea ports, and its investment – over decades – in building giant ports that allow it Meeting the requirements of global trade movement, ensuring the highest levels of flexibility and smoothness in movement between countries, within a transportation system with international specifications and professional features. Thanks to these advantages, the UAE was able to attract large international investments, thus achieving an important reputation on the international economic map.

The UAE has a long history of stimulating international trade, and also supports many agreements to facilitate trade flows, such as comprehensive economic partnership agreements, virtual trade corridors, the Abu Dhabi Advanced Trade Platform, and logistics services to facilitate trade, all of which encourage the existence of a multilateral trading system characterized by openness and fairness. .

The UAE realizes the importance of international cooperation to achieve sustainability in the international trade sector, by relying on ideas that adopt future solutions to develop a smarter, faster, more comprehensive and sustainable trading system, as the repercussions of climate change have affected all parts of the world and directly or indirectly affected the global trade movement, which is This requires that it not be ignored in any study of the form of response to climate change, which was confirmed by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who indicated that trade must be an essential element in any talks on climate change, stressing that trade was in most Often the missing link when responding to the climate crisis.

The UAE’s response to the warning issued by the World Trade Organization was proactive and effective, as it included – for the first time in the history of the “COP28” conferences – the topic of international trade on the agenda of specialized topics at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which it is hosting. The country from November 30 to December 12, 2023, where the Ministry of Economy and the COP28 Presidency participate in leading the Trade Committee during the conference, along with the World Trade Organization secretariat. The committee also includes the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Chamber of Commerce, and the World Economic Forum. And the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, where discussions will crystallize on trade and build a clear international consensus to ensure the integration of global supply chains, as well as developing a smarter, faster, more comprehensive and sustainable trading system, especially for medium, small and micro enterprises in developing countries.

The UAE’s forward-looking vision – and its leadership in focusing specifically on trade during this year’s climate summit – received international praise, as “COP28” is a great opportunity to advance discussions on the role of international trade in reducing emissions and building climate resilience in global supply chains, in addition to… Inviting our corporate networks large and small to participate in the discussion.

The UAE is hosting the thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, where the organization’s consultative body – which meets once every two years – will meet in Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2024. The ministerial conference comes after the “COP28” conference, which allows the state to play an effective role in leading the dialogue and working On pressing global issues, it also places the UAE at the heart of the talks that will shape the future of global trade.

The UAE’s hosting of this conference reflects its position as a major supporter of the free flow of trade and investment between various countries of the world. The Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization also provides an ideal platform for the country to engage the international trade community in providing supply chains that are flexible and easy to move. It also confirms the country’s centrality to the flow. Free shipping for goods around the world.

These initiatives are in line with the desired objectives of the “Sustainability” campaign, which was launched coinciding with the upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as the campaign aims to spread awareness of environmental sustainability issues, encourage community participation, and support national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on behavior. Individuals and their responsibilities, leading to an environmentally conscious society.

The UAE sought to mobilize global efforts to develop practical solutions to the impact of climate change on global trade and the flexibility of supply chains. During its participation in the General Forum of the World Trade Organization, which was held in Geneva last September under the slogan “It is time to act,” the UAE renewed the call to mobilize efforts. International to innovate and adopt solutions that make global trade more sustainable and environmentally friendly, and increase its contributions to addressing the challenges of climate change, through digitizing supply chains and adopting modern technologies.

The UAE affirmed its commitment to working with global partners to develop smart, technology-based supply chains that increase the efficiency of shipping and transporting goods and reduce energy consumption, given that the challenges related to climate change have become more urgent, which requires the global trade community to come together to reduce the carbon footprint of this vital sector.

During the forum, the country also organized a dialogue session entitled “The relationship between trade, the global economy, and climate change,” in which officials from the World Trade Organization and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) participated, in which the UAE renewed the call to adopt new solutions to sustain supply chains, including accelerating adoption. on electric vehicles and means of transportation powered by renewable energy sources, and improving the efficiency of logistics services and operational processes at entry points.

The UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Economic Forum, with the aim of supporting the “Trade Technology” initiative launched by the country, which is designed to accelerate the digitization of international supply chains, improve customs procedures, enhance developing countries’ access to the global trade system, and pave the way for a new era of trade growth.

Over the past years, the UAE has succeeded in leading and mobilizing international efforts to protect and enhance global food security, by proposing solutions, launching initiatives, and supporting projects that contribute to improving food production, ensuring the sustainability of food supply chains, and combating hunger in the world.

The UAE took the early initiative in adopting a package of smart economic solutions that encourage the comprehensive flow of trade, the efficiency of supply chains, and the adoption of the latest innovations in trade technology, which provides new opportunities for exporters, manufacturers and investors around the world.

The country played a pioneering role in developing sustainable supply chains, by focusing on investing billions of dollars in removing carbon from value chains. It also established its leadership position on the clean energy agenda in the region, after the major transformation it witnessed over the past ten years, compared to other countries.

