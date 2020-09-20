D.he rescue ship “Alan Kurdi” of the German aid organization Sea-Eye saved more than 100 migrants in the Mediterranean. The crew picked up a total of 114 people from an inflatable and a wooden boat on Saturday, Sea-Eye said. Among those affected are eight children and eight women, including a pregnant woman.

The migrants were “incredibly lucky” that the crew of the “Alan Kurdi” discovered them, said Gorden Isler, chairman of Sea-Eye. The Libyan Coast Guard and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) did not initially comment on the rescue.

590 people have already died

According to Sea-Eye, neither the European rescue coordination centers nor the coast guard responded to the emergency reports by phone or email. “In the meantime, all communication with aid organizations has been stopped and nobody in Europe sees themselves responsible for these people anymore. They are being handed over to the Libyans or the sea, ”said Jan Ribbeck from the Sea-Eye operations management team.

The “Alan Kurdi”, which is trying to rescue migrants in distress, has been back in the Mediterranean for about a week. Italian authorities had arrested the ship in May on the grounds of technical defects, among other things. The ship was later allowed to go to a Spanish port near Valencia for maintenance. A week ago, the Spanish authorities gave permission to cast off.

From Libya, refugees and migrants repeatedly attempt the dangerous crossing to Europe. According to the IOM, more than 590 people were killed in the Mediterranean this year.