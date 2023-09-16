Veteran Russian astronaut Oleg Kononenko and his colleague Nikolai Chub, in addition to NASA astronaut Laura O’Hara Lore, left the Russian Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan as scheduled at 15:44 GMT, by a Soyuz MS-24 rocket. “.

The Russian Space Agency announced in a statement that the crew arrived at the International Space Station after 3 hours, according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

“It is a very special moment and a beautiful feeling to be part of a mission that brought together many people,” Laura O’Hara Lore (40 years old) said at a press conference in Baikonur, according to the French Agency.

The American astronaut expressed her enthusiasm for this first mission in space.

For his part, Nikolai Chub (39 years old), for whom this mission also constitutes his first space flight, confirmed that “the atmosphere is good, and the crew is ready to accomplish the various tasks assigned to it.”

The three astronauts will replace Russians Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin and American Frank Rubio, who arrived at the International Space Station a year ago.

Their mission at the station was extended due to the damage to the “Soyuz MS-22” vehicle, which they were supposed to return to Earth on board, but in December it was exposed to a massive coolant leak during docking with the International Space Station due to a collision with a small meteorite, according to Moscow. .

The Russian Space Agency then considered that “Soyuz MS-22” was no longer suitable for use except in emergency situations, and decided to send the replacement spacecraft “Soyuz MS-23”.

The space sector remains one of the rare areas in which cooperation between Russia and the United States continues, amid severe tensions between the two countries due to the Ukrainian war.

American Laura O’Hara Lore said Thursday that the International Space Station is a “symbol of peace and cooperation.”