The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights suggested that the owners were killed by the terrorist organization ISIS, during its control of the area.

“At least 29 bodies, including a woman and two children, were found in a mass grave,” a source from the Manbij Civil Council, which manages the city in Aleppo province, told AFP, declining to be named.

According to the source, the cemetery is located near a hotel in the center of Manbij, which the organization turned into a prison during its control of the city between 2014 and 2016.

The cemetery was found while municipality workers were carrying out sewage works near the hotel, according to a statement from the Manbij Military Council, which said that only the skeleton and clothes remained of the bodies, some of which were “handcuffed.”

The observatory suggested that the bodies would belong to “people who were kidnapped by the organization and arrested after taking control of the city.”

The organization took control of the city of Manbij in early 2014.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, consisting of Kurdish and Arab factions backed by Washington, managed to expel him from the area after violent battles in the summer of 2016, and later handed over the management of its affairs to a local civilian council, from which a military council would emerge.

During the past years, a number of mass graves were repeatedly found in areas formerly under the control of the extremist organization, most notably in the city of Raqqa, its former stronghold in Syria, and in Deir ez-Zor Governorate (east).