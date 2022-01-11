The Minister of Education, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, confirmed that the Ministry adopts 3 types of practical training for university students, within the education system in the UAE.

Al-Hammadi said, in response to a parliamentary question directed by a member of the Federal National Council, Afra Bakheet Al-Alili, about “field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education”, during the council’s session held this morning: “The second type of training for students is in an external agency, and it is part of the The specialization accreditation system, while the third type, through which the student acquires the skills of the labor market, and the supervision sector in the Ministry of Education monitors the practical training.

The minister indicated that the ministry conducts an opinion poll for trainee students twice a year, to identify the challenges they face and their views on training, explaining that in the last two years the practical training system has been updated by increasing training hours, bringing in some disciplines to 16 weeks of training per year.

He added: “As for the volunteer hours, they are a community service, and many students take the initiative to search for the entities they want to train in, and many of them have acquired skills and experience during the volunteer hours.”

The question of a member of the Federal National Council, Afra Bakheet Al-Alili, stated: “Field training is one of the requirements for graduating with a bachelor’s degree in the country, but it was noticed that some students undergo training in fields completely different from the specializations they study, and therefore I wonder about: the Ministry’s procedures in monitoring the training process field field for students, which affects the efficiency of higher education outcomes?



