Authorities and local media reported that the accident occurred in the coastal town of Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala state, and rescue operations are underway.

Dozens of people participated during the night in the search for survivors from the boat, which was partially submerged in water, as some used ropes to secure it while others were in the water looking through its windows.

“We have recovered 22 bodies, including 15 women and 7 males. There are about 6 people in the hospital. Rescue operations are underway,” an officer from Tanur police station told AFP.

The officer added that 30 people were on board the boat.

Local newspaper Onmanorma reported that 11 people from one family, including 3 children, were killed.

The Minister of Sports and Fisheries in the state said in. Abdul Rahman, who is helping to coordinate rescue efforts, said most of the victims were children, according to AFP.

It is believed that more than 30 people were on board at the time of the accident.

Abdel Rahman said that 4 people were taken to hospital in critical condition, according to the BTI agency.

Survivors told local media that many of the passengers were not wearing life jackets.

For his part, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “We are saddened by the loss of life due to the boat accident in Malappuram, Kerala state. Condolences to the bereaved families,” adding that the relatives of each victim will be entitled to compensation.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank.