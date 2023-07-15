And the Russian defense said, on Saturday, that its forces responded during the past day to new Ukrainian attacks, most of them on the Donetsk axis, and eliminated, within one day, a total of about 650 Ukrainian soldiers in separate areas within the scope of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The ministry stated that the Russian forces repelled 17 attacks by the Ukrainian forces, and neutralized 315 Ukrainian soldiers on the Donetsk axis.

And the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense stated: “On the Donetsk direction, the active actions of the units of the ‘Southern Forces’ group succeeded in repelling 17 enemy attacks in the regions of Severnoye, Kurdyumovka, Novomikhalovka, Marinka, Klychevka, Maluilinovka in Donetsk, and Belogorovka in Luhansk.”

The statement added that the activities of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kurdyumovka district of Donetsk were suppressed.

The statement added that the losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to about 315 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickup trucks, in addition to a D-30 howitzer.

On the axes of southern Donetsk and Zaporizhya, two attacks were repulsed and 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated, while 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed there, and 20 Ukrainian soldiers were liquidated on the Kobyansk axis and about 30 others on the Kherson axis.

Russian fire hit 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, troops and military equipment in 93 regions.

The statement added: “On the direction of Krasny Liman, air strikes and artillery fire of the ‘Center Forces’ group targeted Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the regions of Terny in Donetsk, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in Lugansk.”

Two more Ukrainian attacks were repulsed in the Torskoye districts of Donetsk and Makivka in Luhansk, and the activities of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were suppressed in the Chervonaya Dibrova district of Lugansk.

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralized, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

Russian air defenses intercepted 3 missiles from the American Himars missile launcher, and shot down 6 Ukrainian drones.