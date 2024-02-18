The Israeli army admitted that the number of its dead had risen to 573 officers and soldiers since the beginning of the war on Gaza, indicating that the number of its wounded had also risen to 2,918.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers and the wounding of 4 members of the paratroopers unit, including an officer.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Israeli army announced the death of soldier Uri Yaish (27 years old) as a result of wounds he sustained on Friday during a shooting operation at the Ram Junction in the Kiryat Malachi area.

The Times of Israel reported that among the dead were “five colonels, the most senior officers killed in battle in recent memory.”

These five senior officers are: