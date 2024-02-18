The Israeli army admitted that the number of its dead had risen to 573 officers and soldiers since the beginning of the war on Gaza, indicating that the number of its wounded had also risen to 2,918.
On Friday, the Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers and the wounding of 4 members of the paratroopers unit, including an officer.
Yesterday, Saturday, the Israeli army announced the death of soldier Uri Yaish (27 years old) as a result of wounds he sustained on Friday during a shooting operation at the Ram Junction in the Kiryat Malachi area.
The Times of Israel reported that among the dead were “five colonels, the most senior officers killed in battle in recent memory.”
These five senior officers are:
- Colonel Jonathan Steinberg, 42 years old, commander of the Nahal Brigade, was killed on the morning of October 7 during confrontations with Hamas militants in the Kerem Shalom area near the border with the Gaza Strip.
- Colonel Roy Levy, 44, commander of the multi-domain unit, also known as the “Ghost” unit, was killed while his forces were fighting Hamas militants in the southern town of Ra'im.
- Colonel Assaf Hamami, 41 years old, commander of the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division, was killed during clashes in Kibbutz Nirim, and Hamas is holding his body in the Gaza Strip.
- Colonel Ishaq Ben Bassat, 44 years old, forward command commander of the Golani Brigade, was killed along with 9 other soldiers during a fierce battle against Hamas in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.
- Reserve Colonel Leon Barr, 53 years old.
