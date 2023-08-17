The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority reviewed the controls for using ready-made government housing, whether it was a grant or financed with a loan to buy a ready-made home, as part of its continuous endeavor to enhance beneficiaries’ awareness of the approved controls for the use of government housing, which is one of the most important housing benefits services provided by the Authority to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes out of the authority’s keenness to correct the conditions of unused government housing, as well as housing that is used for purposes other than its intended purpose, such as using it as commercial outlets or renting it, in order to ensure the promotion of the concept of sustainable housing in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority stated: The controls for benefiting from housing grants stipulate that the house be registered as a grant and is subject to the provisions of popular housing, and the beneficiary must move to the house allocated to him and occupy it within 6 months from the date of the decision to approve the allocation, and continue to occupy the house permanently unless this is for a reason. An emergency in which the beneficiary has no hand. She indicated that the authority has the right to cancel the approval of the housing grant in the event that it is not occupied without an emergency reason, after 6 months have passed since the allocation decision. In the event that the approval is revoked, the citizen may apply for a new housing benefit, two years after the decision to revoke the approval of the first grant. It is also not permissible to use ready-made government housing, whether it is a grant or financed by a loan to purchase a ready-made housing for a purpose other than its intended purpose. It is not permissible to rent it or dispose of it by sale, gift or any form of legal disposal except in accordance with the conditions and controls decided by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority called on the owners of unexploited public housing, and the owners of exploited dwellings for purposes other than their intended purpose, to take the initiative to correct their situation. As this is a clear violation of the conditions and controls for the use of housing units according to the housing legislation in force in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.