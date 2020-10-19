Sharadiya Navratri 2020 has started from October 17. Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. On the occasion of Navratri, many people fast for nine days. The devotees who do not fast for nine days, keep fast on Mahashtami. This time, during the Corona epidemic, the festival of Durga Puja is being celebrated. In such a situation, the devotees who keep fast should definitely focus on strengthening their immunity system.

In this fast, devotees usually eat things like Kuttu and Singhade flour, sago, makhana, nuts, potatoes and fruits. All these foods are very nutritious during Navratri. Apart from this, during Navratri, you can also include beverages like fresh coconut water, fresh lemonade in your diet. This will help you to keep yourself hydrated. Green tea can prove to be better for you. Also, you should avoid excessive consumption of potatoes.

Follow this diet plan in Navratri

morning-A glass of lemonade

Breakfast-Fruits and Dry Fruits

Lunch-Kuttu flour bread, upma, uttam, potato vegetable, curd and raita

Evening snack-Green Tea, Roasted Makhana with Tea

Dinner-Sweet potato chaat, tomato and cucumber salad

Before bedtimeCinnamon milk

Note that those fasting for the first time

For those who use junk food or other things outside, fasting is a bit difficult for the first time. Therefore, such people should definitely eat something every two or three hours during the fast. If you are hungry, you can eat a bowl of salad. Apart from this, fruit juice and lemon-water can be consumed.

Keep these things in mind

Acidity is a common problem on fasting days. Staying empty stomach is the biggest cause of acidity. Try not to keep your stomach empty for too long. For this, you can drink a glass of lemonade as soon as you wake up in the morning, this causes acid alkaline and there is no problem of acidity. Also drink plenty of water. This will help you to avoid the problem of fatigue, restlessness and dizziness.

