Ends 2021 and start 2022 with one last quote from Christmas noteworthy: the day of the Magic Kings. For this reason, this beginning of the year is an optimal time to suggest some gifts that we can include in our letter of wishes for the next January 6th.

Roland Garros Wilson Blade 98 LTD V7.0

Special edition of the seventh version of the mythical Wilson Blade. Racket inspired by the colors of Roland Garros and with very balanced technical specifications. The conjugation of power and control that he holds, added to his good maneuverability, make this Wilson a very interesting gift. To this, we must add that we can find it with a discount of up to 34%.

Head Graphene XT Speed ​​Pro

If you are looking for a stable and powerful racket, the Head Graphene XT Speed ​​Pro is your perfect candidate. The sensations that this racket transmits to you on a tennis court will not leave you indifferent, thanks to its special carbon fibers located in the head. If you are seduced by his cover letter, his discount of up to 46% it will finish convincing you.

Babolat Team Racket Holder Special Edition (Black)

When you go to play tennis, a spacious bag is always appreciated that allows you to carry everything you need, without having to close the zipper as if it were a vacation suitcase. The Babolat Team Racket Holder bag offers you all the space you need, since can hold up to 12 rackets in two compartments dedicated to it, and has three more secondary compartments. Its color is completely black, with yellow details on the zipper. Currently, it has a 25% discount.

Nike Court Vapor Lite (all surfaces)

If you want to hit a tennis shoe, the Nike Court Vapor Lite they involve a good choice. Its sole adapts to all surfaces and, in addition, they are available in various colors for every taste. Now you can find them with a discount of up to 26%.

HAPPY 2022!