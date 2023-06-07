The problem that hit the Pope, who will be operated on today at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, for the resolution of a incisional herniawhich is a hernia that forms over a scar after abdominal surgery, is one of the possible drawbacks of laparotomy surgerywhere the surgeon makes a few centimeters incision in the abdomen.

After some time, a hernia may form on the muscle-fascial wall, the internal muscle support of the abdomen, due to age, exertion, overweight, a previous wound infection, type and extent of surgical incision made. The problem can be solved with surgery performed traditionally or laparoscopically.

Incisional hernia, what it is and when it is more frequent

Incisional hernia is more common when the incisions are larger. It can meet the complications of all hernias of the abdominal wall, it has a tendency to enlarge, it can strangle itself, it can cause problems in the growth of the skin that covers it. Complications of incisional hernia may, in some cases, require emergency surgery. In these cases it is possible to proceed with two procedures, both with general anesthesia as in the case of the Pope. Only in exceptional cases, a small incisional hernia can be treated with other forms of anesthesia.

The traditional procedure uses the same scar as a surgical access route: the peritoneal sac and the incisional hernia port are isolated through this incision. The operation makes it possible to relocate, reducing it, the incisional hernia inside the abdomen and, generally, a mesh of synthetic material is positioned, the purpose of which is to reinforce the wall in which the tissue failure that caused it had occurred. The second solution involves the use of laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive treatment, to access the peritoneal cavity and therefore to visualize the area of ​​fascial sagging ‘from the inside’: using 3 or 4 small abdominal surgical incisions it is possible to introduce abdominal camera and surgical instruments.