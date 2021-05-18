A demonstration in Villa Lugano on Tuesday led to a violent confrontation between residents of the area and police officers who were guarding the place. The clashes ended with two women arrested.

The demonstrations in General Paz began after a night in which residents of the Padre Mugica neighborhood recorded videos of shooting clashes between drug gangs.

The people protesting this afternoon in the area assure that the protagonists of those shootings, which kept the entire neighborhood in suspense during the night, are still hiding within the neighborhood and demand that they be detained by the Police.

Incidents in Villa Lugano between the Police and neighbors of the Mugica father neighborhood. Photo: Capture TN

The protests began to escalate Monday night after the shootings took place. While demanding the arrest of the drug traffickers, the protesters They tried to take over the prefecture post what’s in the INTA neighborhood

This Tuesday afternoon, a small group of neighbors, including women and children, stayed in the place. When they tried to advance with the traffic cut, they collided with the police who were guarding the protest.

The struggles ended with two women arrested. Around 5.30 pm, the tension in the area was on the rise, while the residents of the Mugica neighborhood reported that a few meters away the shootings between the gangs continue.

