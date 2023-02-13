Max Verstappen does not attach importance to all incidents or to the rivalry that plays between the teams and drivers.

The Dutch driver is focused on one thing: winning! He doesn’t care about all the rigmarole around it and never will. In fact, Max Verstappen says he doesn’t care about his rivals or anything that is said about him or his team after the race.

Incidents and rivalry enough for Verstappen

Well, where Max is is a hassle. He goes for place 1 and everything has to make way for that. Sometimes he is therefore seen as unkind. That image seemed to tilt to the ‘incident’ with his teammate Sergio Perez. The driver himself seems to have little trouble with it. Getting too caught up in this is a distraction.

In a interview with CNN he explains that finishing second is not an option. There is one goal for Red Bull and that is to win the title in Formula 1. “We want to keep winning, so anything less is a disappointment,” said the Dutchman. So there is no lack of ambition and motivation. And that’s a good thing.

In the past it turned out that some drivers benefited from an intensive title fight, but it seems to matter less with Max Verstappen. During the interview he is asked how he experienced the battle with Lewis Hamilton and he responds nice and direct: ‘I don’t really get any energy out of that’.

Professional

The incident within Red Bull received the necessary attention last season, and rightly so. After a (possible) deliberate crash by Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen did not want to let his teammate go ahead in another race. There seems to be no longer any old pain, but it can always bubble up again. Max Verstappen thinks they are professional enough to put this sort of thing behind them.

Whether on the track or off, it shows once again that Max Verstappen is on top of the monkey rock and will not go away for the time being.

