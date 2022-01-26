There is a lot of concern among football players. Vincent Gouttebarge, head of the medical team of the international players’ union FIFPRO, has been “bombed” in recent months with questions about the risk of cardiac arrest during exercise and a possible link with a previous Covid infection. Some football players also wonder whether corona vaccinations increase the risk of acute heart problems.

Medical scientist Gouttebarge, who played for AJ Auxerre and FC Volendam in the 1990s, understands the unrest. Since Christian Eriksen collapsed after a cardiac arrest on June 12 last year during a European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, reports have regularly appeared in the media about (alleged) heart problems in football players. So regular that some players wonder if there’s more to it than bad luck.

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke suffered a cardiac arrest during training in November. The same happened to Emil Palsson from the Norwegian club Sogndal and Ousmane Coulibaly from the Qatari Al-Wakrah. Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) and Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) suddenly suffered from respiratory problems during matches – Lindelöf has been playing with a heart monitor ever since. FC Barcelona striker Sergio Agüero (33) announced at the end of last year that he would stop playing football after suffering from heart rhythm disorders.

on social media and in blogs these incidents and recent heart problems in other top athletes are often linked to vaccinations against corona. Well-known names in sports feed this mistrust. For example, both Trevor Sinclair and Matt Le Tissier, both former England nationals, recently suggested that there is a link between vaccinations and heart problems in professional footballers.

They are unfounded and harmful suggestions, according to experts. For example, it is not even clear whether the number of players who had to leave the field due to acute heart problems has increased in the past year, or whether the media attention in particular has grown since the Eriksen incident. World football association FIFA has been collecting data on incidents with a fatal outcome since 2014. There is no discernible increase in those figures, says Vincent Gouttebarge of FIFPRO.

Rare Side Effects

Qatar sports medical center Aspetar wrote in earlier this month a statement that the number of cases of cardiac arrest among professional football players has also not increased since the start of the pandemic. Cardiac arrest during exercise occurs in one in 50,000 athletes, according to the sports hospital, and can have several causes. In addition, some of the professional football players – almost a quarter in the Premier League – have not been vaccinated, while it is unknown who it is.

Still, the link between vaccines and heart disease isn’t completely out of the blue. Two rare side effects of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are myocarditis and pericarditis. The first is an inflammation of the heart muscle, in the second case the heart muscle sac is inflamed. These disorders mainly occur in young men, with an estimated seven out of every 100,000 vaccinations (0.007 percent).

That in itself is a very small risk, says sports cardiologist Harald Jorstad of Amsterdam UMC. In addition, this condition is mild in most cases. For the time being there is therefore no indication that serious acute heart problems in top athletes are related to vaccinations. On the contrary, says Jorstad. Because vaccines protect against a corona infection, they also indirectly protect against inflammation of the heart muscle.

That this can arise as a result of Covid-19, just like some other viral infections, has already been shown several times. Also among top athletes. Earlier this month it was announced that Canadian Alphonso Davies, defender of Bayern Munich, will not play for the time being because he suffers from an inflamed heart muscle after a corona infection. The same happened to Sam Crowther, the 21-year-old striker of Go Ahead Eagles has been working on his recovery for a year.

Several cases have also been reported outside of football. American research among about sixteen hundred athletes who had had corona showed in the middle of last year that 37 of them suffered from an inflamed heart muscle. That is over 2 percent.

“A serious number,” says Jorstad, who also follows about a hundred top athletes who previously experienced a corona infection and found four cases of related heart damage. At the same time, the percentage is significantly lower than feared after previous, smaller studies. The difference can partly be explained by the quality of the research, because the American researchers followed their athletes for a while, just like Jorstad. Signs of possible heart damage appeared in many cases to disappear after a few weeks to months.

Intensive monitoring

This does not alter the fact that it is very important to intensively monitor athletes after a corona infection, says Jorstad. If you only rely on complaints, you miss six out of seven cases, according to the sports cardiologist. And that’s dangerous. That is why, among others by a network of Dutch sports doctors, a careful look is taken at athletes who recover after infection with the corona virus. Jorstad: “A heart muscle inflammation as a result of corona is usually mild and not life-threatening, but it is plausible that exercise can make the inflammation of the heart worse. We are especially afraid that it can lead to cardiac arrhythmias.”

Jorstad knows of no cases in top sport in which heart muscle inflammation as a result of corona has led to arrhythmias. In addition, the athletes from his study have all recovered. But that could take months, as Go Ahead striker Crowther experienced. An exercise in patience, because there are no ways to promote recovery. Jorstad: “The only way is to get sick and keep a close eye on it.”