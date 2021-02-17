At least 14 people were arrested and more than 30 injured in Catalonia during demonstrations in favor of the release of rapper Pablo Hasél, sentenced to prison after being accused of “glorifying terrorism” and insulting royalty. Hasél had barricaded himself with dozens of supporters at the University of Lleida, where he was arrested on Tuesday.

After a sentence that caused wide rejection in various sectors of Spanish society for being considered a violation of freedom of expression, thousands of protesters took to the streets of several Catalan cities to demand the release of the rapper, Pablo Hasél.

The singer must pay nine months in prison, accused of “glorifying terrorism” and insulting the Spanish monarchy.

The controversy centers on the fact that, in the lyrics of his songs, Hasél mentions the emeritus king Juan Carlos I as a “mafia boss” and classifies him as a “drunk tyrant”. It also accuses the police of torturing and killing protesters and migrants. He was also convicted of letters and tweets that included references to the Basque separatist paramilitary group ETA and compared Spanish judges to the Nazis.

Violent street protests have erupted in Spain following the arrest of Pablo Hasél. The rap artist is set to serve a 9-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism, but he portrays his case as a fight for free speech. https://t.co/5ejqVoDTGf – The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2021

“The victory will be ours (…) there will be no forgetfulness or forgiveness,” Hasél shouted with his fist raised, surrounded by the police as he was taken to jail, after hours before he posted the letter of the letter on his social networks. song for which he was charged.

More than 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodóvar, actor Javier Bardem and singer Joan Manuel Serrat, signed a petition opposing Hasél’s prison sentence.

Even members of the Spanish government have opposed his arrest. Among those voices, that of Vice President Carmen Calvo stands out, who said that imprisoning people for freedom of expression should not happen in a democracy. For his part, Pablo Iglesias, leader of United We Can, which is part of the government coalition, asked for the singer’s pardon.

At least 14 arrested and 33 injured in protests in favor of Hasél

The young man, known for his radical views, was finally arrested on Tuesday after failing to meet a deadline, which ended last Friday, to surrender to the authorities.

He was detained by the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, who broke into the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself from a day before with dozens of supporters. Before his arrest, there was a confrontation with the officers, in which his supporters threw chairs and emptied fire extinguishers.

The television images showed that the protests spread to several towns and cities in Catalonia and the rest of Spain. In Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital, for example, thousands of people marched shouting “freedom for Pablo Hasél.”

In the midst of the demonstrations, garbage cans were set ablaze, some stores were looted and dozens of objects were thrown at the agents who were trying to disperse the crowd, in some cases with batons and foam projectiles.

The Mossos d’Escuadra reported on their Twitter account that the protesters burned motorcycles and containers, created barricades and blocked the streets of Barcelona. They also revealed that 14 people had been detained.

The Spanish government indicated last week, in response to this case, that it would reform the “gag law”, promulgated in 2015 by a previous Administration with the aim of preventing the glorification of proscribed armed groups such as ETA. The law also prohibits insults against religion and the monarchy.

He assured that he would introduce lighter penalties, focus only on actions that represent a risk to public order or that may provoke violence, and that he will defend tolerance of artistic, cultural and intellectual forms of expression.

With Reuters and EFE