What a scare at the start

There were no particular doubts as to the responsibility of the‘accident at the first corner involving Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchiwith the Roman rider from the Prima-Pramac team who hit his teammate from the VR46 team squarely.

Inevitably the stewards punished the ‘Morbido’ who, due to his “irresponsible riding” he cashed in two Long Lap Penalties to be served in tomorrow’s Grand Prix. Morbidelli very correctly went to the VR46 team box after the race – which will also be his new team next year – and admitted his responsibilities, apologizing to Bezzecchi for what happened.

Bezzecchi, encouraging news

Regarding the physical conditions of the ‘Bez’ fortunately, encouraging information is emerging. The visits did not reveal any fractures and the rider from Rimini skipped his appointments with the media for dedicate yourself to physiotherapy sessions on your right anklethe painful one. The hope is that Bezzecchi can be regularly in the saddle tomorrow.