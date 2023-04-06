The contact between Sainz and Alonso

Continue to discuss the end of the last race Australian Grand Prix, especially for what happened after the second restart from standstill. Among the various contacts that took place entering the first corner, the one that generated the most controversy was the one between Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonsowith the Spaniard from Ferrari found guilty of the maneuver carried out e penalized by 5 seconds. A penalty that denied the number 55 the opportunity to finish close to the podium area, dropping back to 12th position following the third restart only for the last lap, in this case behind the Safety Car.

The mistake is only from Sainz

The Race Direction’s decision sent Sainz into a rage, with Alonso himself who, despite having spun due to the collision, considered the penalty inflicted on his compatriot excessive. However, beyond the consequences at the level of the final standings, there is still a former driver who still considered the Ferrari man’s maneuver to be incorrect, not recognizing it as a racing incident: Damon Hill.

Two similar maneuvers, two different outcomes

The 1996 world champion, in his statement released on the podcast F1 Nationhe in fact blamed Sainz for his overtaking attempt on Alonso: “I’m sorry but I think Carlos made the mistake – he explained offering his point of view on what happened – And got in too deep and consumed too much trail, and there wasn’t much else Fernando could do to get out of the way. You don’t have to go and do this kind of maneuver and compromise your position. It was a maneuver almost identical to what Hamilton did on Verstappen at the start of the GP, but Lewis overtook her”.

The application of the penalty

Outside of the technical analysis, Hill then expressed his thoughts on how Sainz had to serve his 5-second penalty. Once the second restart, which took place on lap 57, was completed, the Commissioners restored the classification order dating back to lap 56 for the absolute last lap to be completed behind the Safety Car, acting as if the 57th had never been there . In this way, with the subtraction of the 5 seconds to be served behind the safety car, and with the group regrouped, Sainz ended up outside the points zone: “That’s a very good observation – he added – if that race never happened, then why can you get a penalty for a GP that never happened? I think they will say that every time a car is on the track, they have the right to impose a penalty. Even in a second free practice session, which counts for nothing, they can still apply a penalty.”