From: Julia Stanton

A man takes his wife to the hospital, but by this point any help is already too late. (Symbolic image) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/Symbolic image

In Italy, a man claims his wife died when she fell down the stairs. But the doctors are sure that he is lying.

Rome — A man was arrested in Italy for the alleged murder of his wife: on Wednesday (January 3) he took his dead wife to a hospital near Rome. He claimed the 71-year-old accidentally fell down the stairs in the family home. But during an examination, doctors found that his statement did not match the woman's injuries. They then called the police, who arrested the man. The news portal reports about this stol.it.

The police are currently working on solving the case and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. During an initial inspection of the house, investigators found items with traces of blood indicating violence. However, according to the police, there were no previous complaints about domestic violence from the woman. She and her husband ran a farm in the municipality of Sant'Oreste 46, north of Rome.

Video shows: Femicide of Guilia Cecchettin shocks Italy

This is the first suspected femicide in Italy in 2024. However, the country was shaken by several so-called femicides shortly before the end of the year. Femicide is an act of gender-based violence in which the women's partners or ex-partners are usually the perpetrators. The murder of the young student Guilia Cecchettin in particular shocked the country and prompted many people to demonstrate against the increasing violence against women.

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, over 100 women were killed by gender-based violence in Italy in 2023. In response, the Italian government is now planning a draft law that will help better protect women. In addition, a campaign against femicide is to be launched. Femicides are also becoming an increasingly serious problem in Germany. SPD legal experts recently called for life imprisonment for perpetrators. (jus)