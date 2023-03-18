Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Once again, Eurofighters intercept Russian planes over the Baltic Sea: What’s behind it?

Rostock/Tallinn – There has been unannounced air traffic over the Baltic Sea for some time, often by Russian aircraft. The latest example: On Friday (March 17) the German Air Force and the British Air Force shot down a total of four aircraft Russia intercepted.

“A lot going on over the Baltic Sea. Today, the alarm squad intercepted four Russian planes,” the Air Force said Twitter with. The planes were noticed near Estonia. Accordingly, the Eurofighters of the German Air Force first intercepted a Russian TU-134 aircraft, then two SU-27 aircraft and then an AN-12 aircraft were identified.

Invasion of NATO airspace: Russian planes intercepted by Eurofighters

According to the German Air Force, the aircraft did not respond to radio contact. They were then escorted out of NATO airspace. The Eurofighters from Germany and Great Britain then returned to Ämari Air Base, the airport in Ämari in northern Estonia.

German Eurofighter at a military exercise. © ETfoto / Panthermedia / Imago Images

Already on Tuesday (March 14) the German and British Air Force intercepted two Russian planes in a coordinated action. In this case, too, there was no prior request for permission to fly Nato-Airspace. It was an air refueling aircraft and a regional airliner.

Extraordinary incident or deliberate provocation by Russia?

Such intercept missions are carried out by NATO alarm squads: These are two to three interceptors or fighter planes that are supposed to protect the airspace over the NATO countries.

The fact that alarm squads rise is by no means a rarity, as a spokesman for the German Air Force suggested ZDF declared in February. On average, there is an operation every one to two weeks, i.e. a medium double-digit number of operations per year, he told the public broadcaster.

Alarm squads are monitored from Paulsberg near Uedem, near the Dutch border. The “National Situation and Command Center for Safety in Airspace” – in short: “NLFZ SiLuRa” – is located there. It has been in operation since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. (do)