DThe public prosecutor’s office in Ingolstadt has initiated an investigation into the initial suspicion of bodily harm in connection with an incident involving the AfD federal spokesman Tino Chrupalla. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed this to the FAZ on Thursday. They are investigating unknown people and there are no suspects yet.

Chrupalla was taken to hospital on the sidelines of a campaign rally in Ingolstadt on Wednesday afternoon. According to the AfD, there had been an “assault incident”. The Ingolstadt police announced in the evening that the politician had to receive medical care behind the stage before his speech began on the Theaterplatz, “although no obvious injury was apparent at the time.” A joint statement from the public prosecutor’s office and the Upper Bavaria police headquarters said on Thursday that there was “no evidence that Mr. Chrupalla was approached or attacked.”

The statement went on to say that several people took selfies with Chrupalla and there was “light physical contact.” Shortly afterwards, on the way to the stage, Chrupalla felt pain in her upper arm. Further “health problems” then led to Chrupalla being taken to hospital. A “superficial redness or swelling” was found on the politician’s upper arm. The other investigations carried out so far were unremarkable.

Weidel in Mallorca

According to an AfD spokesman, Chrupalla stayed in the clinic overnight and was “monitored in intensive care”; However, his condition is stable and he is responsive. All of Chrupalla’s appointments for Thursday have been canceled and it is hoped that he will be released from the hospital on Friday, the AfD spokesman told the FAZ. According to him, the doctors had discovered a “puncture site” on Chrupalla. The magazine “Spiegel”, citing investigators, reported that “at least one pinboard pin” was found at the crime scene. The right-wing populist Austrian politician Gerald Grosz, who was at the scene, told the newspaper “Welt” that the police had found a needle, one and a half to two centimeters long and with a plastic attachment. The police did not want to give any details publicly, citing ongoing investigations. She announced that various reports would be commissioned. Chrupalla’s blood samples would be examined, as would the clothing he wore at the event.







AfD member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron had previously said in a video that a syringe had been found. However, Bystron told the FAZ that he got this information from AfD chat groups, in which there had been intensive discussions about what was happening since Wednesday afternoon. Bystron said he was not in Ingolstadt but in Munich at the time of the incident. Bystron had also reported that Chrupalla was “unresponsive.” Bystron repeated this in an interview with the FAZ, but then explained that what he meant was that Chrupalla does not respond to text messages, which he usually does reliably and quickly.

Meanwhile, an AfD spokesman confirmed that federal spokeswoman Alice Weidel is in Mallorca with her partner. The “Spiegel” reported that she was seen in a beach restaurant there. Weidel had previously canceled a campaign event. A spokesman justified this with a “security-related incident”.