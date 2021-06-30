R.Russian fighter jets flew mock attacks against a Dutch warship in the Black Sea, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Like the Ministry on Tuesday evening announced on Twitter, Russian jets created a “dangerous situation” with their approaches near the frigate “HNLMS Evertsen”.

The fighter planes flew dangerously low over the warship, and the machines also flew mock attacks, the ministry said. During this incident, which occurred on Thursday last week, the “Evertsen” was in international waters southeast of the Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Netherlands speak of “irresponsible” behavior

The Russian planes were armed with bombs and air-to-surface missiles, the ministry said in The Hague. There were also “malfunctions in the electronic equipment of the ‘Evertsen'”. Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten called the behavior of the Russian armed forces “irresponsible”. The Netherlands would “speak to Russia about it”.

The government in Moscow contradicted the representation of the Netherlands: The planes had operated “at a safe distance” and “in accordance with international rules”.

The “Evertsen” was part of a fleet in the area to which the “HMS Defender” also belongs. According to Moscow, warning shots had been fired at the British ship the previous day. The government in London rejected this representation.

Ukraine and the United States, along with more than 30 other countries, started a two-week military exercise in the Black Sea on Monday. The “Sea Breeze” maneuver has taken place 21 times since 1997. In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it is seen as the West’s backing for the government in Kiev and is regularly criticized by Moscow.