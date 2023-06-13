Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Central Nottingham has been in lockdown since the early hours of the morning after three bodies were found in different parts of the city. © Jacob King/dpa

There are said to be several fatalities after an incident in Nottingham. The background is still unclear. The police arrested a suspect.

Nottingham – A “serious incident” caused a stir in Nottingham on Tuesday morning (June 13). Roads are blocked, the police are in action with a large contingent. Soon it becomes clear: there are dead and injured.

Two bodies were found on Ilkeston Road in the city center early Tuesday morning, police said. Soon after, a van tried to run over three people. The victims of the attack are currently being treated in clinics. In addition, a third dead person was found on another street. Accordingly, the third body was found in Magdala Road, about ten minutes away by car.

The crime scenes are spread all over the city. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, the authority said. “This is a terrible and tragic incident in which three people have died,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell. The police suspect that all acts are related.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and a team of investigators is working to determine exactly what happened,” Meynell said. “We ask for the public’s patience while the investigation continues.”

Police had previously said there was an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English town, but gave no further details. Several streets in the city center were closed, trams were stopped and bus routes were diverted. The closures would continue for some time, the investigations are ongoing. (rku/dpa)