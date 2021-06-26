In Minsk a car crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy. The driver is in custody – a political background does not seem to be excluded.

Minsk – A car crashed into a gate of the Russian embassy in the Belarusian capital Minsk. The authorities announced on Saturday evening. The background was initially unclear. The driver wanted to run away, but was then arrested. Investigators released the photo of a white car with damaged hood. The police did not provide any further information in the evening.

It was initially unclear whether the incident was related to the political situation in the former Soviet republic. Russia supports the internationally largely isolated ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Due to the continued suppression of the opposition, the EU only put new economic sanctions into force on Monday. After the presidential election in August, which was widely regarded as falsified, there were mass protests against Lukashenko. The 66-year-old has ruled for more than a quarter of a century. (dpa / fn)