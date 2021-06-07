ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane had to turn around shortly after starting her first trip abroad. The crew noticed technical problems.

Washington – Kamala Harris has bad memories of her first trip abroad. The US Vice President took off on Sunday with a government plane heading for Guatemala, but after a short time the flight had to be canceled due to technical problems. Air Force Two, the official name of the US Vice President’s aircraft, returned to the airport. Incidentally, the US President is on the road with Air Force One.

“I’m fine,” Harris told journalists as she got off the plane. “We all said a little prayer, but we’re fine.”

Incident during the flight of Kamala Harris: Problems with the landing gear

Harris’ spokeswoman gave details of the incident. The crew “noticed problems retracting the landing gear, which could have led to further mechanical problems,” says Symone Sanders. Although there was no immediate safety problem, the crew decided to return to Washington “out of sheer caution”.

A journalist on board reported, so the afp, from an “unusual noise” from the landing gear as Air Force Two took off. However, the landing was “completely normal”.

Harris had to wait an hour and a half at the Joint Base Andrews military airfield near Washington before she could continue her journey on another plane. It finally ends up safe and sound in Guatemala.

Foreign trip by Kamala Harris: Focus is on illegal immigration to the USA

In Guatemala, Harris plans to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei this Monday, June 7th. She then flies to Mexico, where talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are due on Tuesday.

Harris’ trip focuses on the crisis on the US southern border. Illegal immigration, which has become a major challenge for the administration of US President Joe Biden, poses major problems for the authorities, including with regard to the adequate housing of the immigrants apprehended. Dealing with unaccompanied children and adolescents is of particular concern. Biden hired Harris to take care of containing migration to the US. (mhof / afp)

