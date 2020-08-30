D.Demonstrators against the state’s corona policy broke through a cordon on the Reichstag building in Berlin on Saturday evening and stormed onto the Reichstag stairs. Police officers pushed people back. The police used pepper spray, there were scuffles. There had previously been a rally at the Reichstag building. The black-white-red imperial flags used by imperial citizens could also be seen at demonstrators.

Videos published on social networks show how only three officers directly protect the entrance to the Reichstag. Two of them try to use batons to prevent the citizens of the Reich from entering the building. Another officer, who is not wearing a helmet, loudly begs the protesters to leave the stairs. The demonstrators don’t do this. Some of them wave the Reichstag flag, others hold a Turkish flag. An alarm can be heard in the background. What happens after that is unclear. Shortly afterwards, the police and several forces broke up the demo. The police cleared the area in front of the Reichstag building and pushed the demonstrators away.

Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz explained about the relatively weak police protection of the Reichstag: “We cannot always be present everywhere, it is precisely this gap that was used to cross the barriers here, to break through, and then to get to the stairs in front of the Reichstag.”

A spokeswoman for the Berlin police was initially unable to provide any information about possible arrests. Meanwhile, calm has returned in front of the Bundestag seat, she said. The stage of a rally in front of parliament is currently being dismantled, but demonstrators can no longer be seen.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) criticized right-wing extremist participants in the protests in front of the parliament. “Reich flags in front of parliament are shameful,” wrote Maas on Twitter. Everyone has the right to argue about how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to demonstrate their opinion. However, nobody should “chase after right-wing extremists, endanger police officers and expose many to the risk of infection,” wrote the minister. The Green MP Konstantin von Notz said: “Participants in a demonstration to which the AfD and NPD also mobilized tried to storm the Reichstag. Reich war flags determine the picture in front of the building. # Sommer2020 It’s just disgusting and embarrassing. “

Previously, there had been violence in front of the Russian embassy. Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) said that officials there were pelted with stones and bottles from among a crowd of around 3,000 so-called Reich citizens and right-wing extremists. A total of around 300 people were arrested during the day, around 200 in front of the Russian embassy alone. One of them was the former vegan chef Attila Hildmann, who calls himself “ultra-right” and a conspiracy preacher. In addition, streets were temporarily blocked, barriers broken and a construction container set on fire, the police also announced. She was on duty with around 3000 officers. A helicopter provided the operations command with images from the air.