After attending an AfD event, a man drove up to counter-demonstrators. Targeted, such a victim. The police present it differently.

HAMBURG taz | The AfD in Henstedt-Ulzburg near Hamburg showed great interest in a discussion about the “economic consequences of the Corona crisis”: the event with AfD national spokesman Jörg Meuthen on Saturday was fully booked. But his followers were not alone in the community in the Segeberg district. The afternoon event in the community center of the Schleswig-Holstein city was accompanied by strong counter-protest. Obviously too much for two of the AfD supporters: they purposefully drove a large pick-up counter-demonstrator on the footpath. Three people are injured, one of them seriously.

“I thought I couldn’t see properly,” one of those affected reported to the taz. At the end of the event around 6.30 p.m., four visitors to the event passed him and his companion. Two of them got into a gray pickup truck and instead of going out onto the street, turned onto the sidewalk. “And the driver gave full throttle and raced towards us”.

The short distance between the car and the men was quickly overcome. “We were able to save ourselves a little in the rebates, but the driver hit us with the hood anyway. We were thrown away, ”says the 44-year-old. Both suffered bruises and abrasions on their bodies. His companion was also injured in the head. He could still see the car spinning on the sidewalk, hit a woman and then hit the street. She had to go to the hospital, the bruise on her upper body makes it difficult to breathe. A policewoman said that “the woman could have been dead”, the person concerned claims to have heard.

Police speak of a “traffic accident”

None of this can be found in the press release by the Bad Segeberg police department. Here it simply says: “Demonstrators from the right and left scene clashed outside the event grounds. A person from the left scene was seriously injured in a traffic accident ”. The public prosecutor’s office in Kiel is investigating the accident driver for dangerous interference in road traffic. The accused was released after an initial questioning in an office.

From 2:30 p.m., over 350 demonstrators had gathered at the community center against the AfD. In the access area, 60 of them met AfD visitors. There were clashes, including with police officers. However, the car attack had nothing to do with these disputes, explains the person concerned to the taz. At the site of the attack, there was a tussle with the police and other people involved. The portrayal of the attack has little in common with its course, emphasizes the 44-year-old.