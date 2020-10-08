F.According to the health department head Stefan Majer (Greens), rankfurt reached the fourth level of the Hessian corona escalation concept on Thursday with an incidence value of 59 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days. This provides for local measures to contain the pandemic and close coordination with the hospitals. Regular feedback with representatives from the healthcare sector is currently particularly important, as Majer said. Trends have to be recognized early and countermeasured. So he looks with concern at the infection process in a Frankfurt retirement and nursing home. Eight out of nine residents of a dementia group there tested positive for the virus.
Previously, the members of the corona administrative staff of the city of Frankfurt had tightened the new corona measures at their meeting on Thursday morning. Probably the biggest surprise: The curfew, which was planned for Friday, should not take effect until 11 p.m.
Frankfurt is thus reacting to a similar decision from the neighboring city of Offenbach. Anyone moving between the two cities shouldn’t have to google which rules apply where, said health department head Stefan Majer (Die Grünen). The change of course was not brought about by the protests of the landlords, but had the goal of adopting regionally uniform rules as possible. According to Majer, during crisis work it must be possible to “review decisions made and, if in doubt, improve them”.
Fair with revised concept approved
Better protecting the vulnerable groups is the main goal, said Majer. Unlike in Offenbach, however, visits to retirement and nursing homes should not be restricted any further. “It is easier for me to tell a thirty-year-old that it is over at 11 p.m. than to issue a ban on visiting the homes.” The administrative staff also published a list on Thursday of the shopping streets where mouth and nose covers are worn is prescribed. Another list shows the public places where alcohol is prohibited all day long (see box under the text or on the Site of the city of Frankfurt).
The showmen can also breathe easy again. For the “Autumn in the City” campaign, the hygiene concept has been improved once again, Majer confirmed. Nothing stands in the way of the opening this Friday afternoon. After previously only a mask was required when queuing, the general requirement now is to wear mouth and nose protection. Children under six years of age are excluded. In addition, the consumption areas are fenced off more strictly and personal data is recorded twice.
“These are additional challenges, but we can cope with them and are grateful that we can finally work again,” said Thomas Roie, chairman of the Frankfurt and Rhein-Main Showmen Association. “We don’t see ourselves as a risk factor, because we work outside in the fresh air.” The showmen were also in constant contact with the public order office.
It is “top priority” of the regulatory authorities to monitor compliance with the new rules, said Majer. However, it must be understood as a “common task” of all citizens to exercise mutual consideration. “We can’t put a policeman in front of every pub.”
Offenbach at 68
In Offenbach, meanwhile, the incidence value has risen to 68, as Sabine Groß (The Greens) confirmed on Thursday. As Groß further reported, the number of new infections, where the origin can no longer be clarified, is increasing significantly. With this incidence, Offenbach is no longer far from the fifth and highest level of the corona escalation concept of the State of Hesse.
The measures at a glance
- Bars, restaurants and bistros have to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- The “Autumn in the City” fair may only open on Friday
- According to the general decree, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is forbidden all day long in the following public places, locations and facilities: Friedberger Platz, Luisenplatz, Matthias-Beltz-Platz, Kalbächer Gasse and Große Bockenheimer Straße from Opernplatz up to and including Hauptwache, Zeil, Opernplatz, Liebfrauenberg Forecourt of the Kleinmarkthalle, Schäfergasse, Kaiserhofstraße, Bockenheimer Landstraße from Niedenau towards Opernplatz, Kettenhofweg from Niedenau towards Alte Oper, Kaisersack, Kaiserstraße, Bahnhofsvorplatz, Taunusstraße, Münchenerstraße, Elbestraße, Moselstraße, Niddastraße, Allerheiligenstraße, Rittergasse., Rittergasse , Frankensteinerstraße, Paradiesgasse with Paradieshof, Klappergasse, Neuer Wall, Affentorplatz.
- The general decree also contains an overview of the shopping streets in which it is mandatory to wear a mouth and nose covering from October 9 until at least the end of next week. Accordingly, in the area of Berger Strasse, Schweizer Strasse including Schweizer Platz, Leipziger Strasse, Zeil, Goethestrasse, Oeder Weg from the Anlagenring to Glauburgstrasse, Neue Kräme, Königsteiner Strasse, Braubachstrasse, and Münchener Strasse on Kaiserstraße as well as on Kalbächer Gasse and Große Bockenheimer Straße from Opernplatz up to and including Hauptwache, the mask is mandatory between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The areas with outdoor seating are excluded.
Further measures and recommendations:
- A clear priority setting by the regulatory authorities in the controls to ensure compliance with the corona measures.
- A restriction on the number of people for private celebrations: a maximum of 25 participants in public or rented rooms. For celebrations in private rooms: we strongly recommend a maximum of ten people.
- The unequivocal recommendation to all religious communities that have not yet had any self-imposed rules to implement the generally applicable distance and hygiene rules for themselves and to ensure compliance.
- The recommendation that people from different households wear mouth and nose covers when using the vehicle together in private transport.
- Chin visors are excluded as an alternative to mouth and nose covering. The exception for face visors, as currently provided in the Hessian state regulation, does not extend to chin visors. From an infectiological point of view, face visors are not equivalent to a mouth and nose covering (MNB) and should therefore only be used in exceptional cases and if there is a medical indication.
