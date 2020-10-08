F.According to the health department head Stefan Majer (Greens), rankfurt reached the fourth level of the Hessian corona escalation concept on Thursday with an incidence value of 59 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days. This provides for local measures to contain the pandemic and close coordination with the hospitals. Regular feedback with representatives from the healthcare sector is currently particularly important, as Majer said. Trends have to be recognized early and countermeasured. So he looks with concern at the infection process in a Frankfurt retirement and nursing home. Eight out of nine residents of a dementia group there tested positive for the virus.

Previously, the members of the corona administrative staff of the city of Frankfurt had tightened the new corona measures at their meeting on Thursday morning. Probably the biggest surprise: The curfew, which was planned for Friday, should not take effect until 11 p.m.

Frankfurt is thus reacting to a similar decision from the neighboring city of Offenbach. Anyone moving between the two cities shouldn’t have to google which rules apply where, said health department head Stefan Majer (Die Grünen). The change of course was not brought about by the protests of the landlords, but had the goal of adopting regionally uniform rules as possible. According to Majer, during crisis work it must be possible to “review decisions made and, if in doubt, improve them”.

Fair with revised concept approved

Better protecting the vulnerable groups is the main goal, said Majer. Unlike in Offenbach, however, visits to retirement and nursing homes should not be restricted any further. “It is easier for me to tell a thirty-year-old that it is over at 11 p.m. than to issue a ban on visiting the homes.” The administrative staff also published a list on Thursday of the shopping streets where mouth and nose covers are worn is prescribed. Another list shows the public places where alcohol is prohibited all day long (see box under the text or on the Site of the city of Frankfurt).

The showmen can also breathe easy again. For the “Autumn in the City” campaign, the hygiene concept has been improved once again, Majer confirmed. Nothing stands in the way of the opening this Friday afternoon. After previously only a mask was required when queuing, the general requirement now is to wear mouth and nose protection. Children under six years of age are excluded. In addition, the consumption areas are fenced off more strictly and personal data is recorded twice.

“These are additional challenges, but we can cope with them and are grateful that we can finally work again,” said Thomas Roie, chairman of the Frankfurt and Rhein-Main Showmen Association. “We don’t see ourselves as a risk factor, because we work outside in the fresh air.” The showmen were also in constant contact with the public order office.



Set-up on the Römer for “Autumn in the City”: The showmen have added further corona rules to their hygiene concept.

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml





It is “top priority” of the regulatory authorities to monitor compliance with the new rules, said Majer. However, it must be understood as a “common task” of all citizens to exercise mutual consideration. “We can’t put a policeman in front of every pub.”

Offenbach at 68

In Offenbach, meanwhile, the incidence value has risen to 68, as Sabine Groß (The Greens) confirmed on Thursday. As Groß further reported, the number of new infections, where the origin can no longer be clarified, is increasing significantly. With this incidence, Offenbach is no longer far from the fifth and highest level of the corona escalation concept of the State of Hesse.

FAZ newsletter “Hauptwache” This is how the day begins in Frankfurt and Rhine-Main: the most important things in brief, with information on mobile speed cameras, road closures, restaurants. If there are 75 or more new infections, the planning staff of the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs and Health then controls the medical situation in the affected municipality. For Groß, a successful containment of the pandemic depends less on further tightening of the contact rules and the like, but more on the discipline of the citizens. Currently, a maximum of five people are allowed to come together in Offenbach. This number may only be exceeded if there are relatives from no more than two households. A curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bars, pubs and restaurants is currently back in force. Masks are again required for church services. It must also be expected that in the first week after the school holidays, not only is a mask requirement in secondary schools, but that this will also be ordered again in elementary schools, said Groß. Frankfurt and Offenbach are now officially “risk regions”. And that has far-reaching consequences. According to the agreement with the Chancellery on Wednesday, most of the countries within Germany do not want to impose an entry ban, but a ban on accommodation for residents of areas in which the incidence value has exceeded the threshold of 50. The ban on staying in hotels or pensions should apply to those who cannot show a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours. Lower Saxony also joined this regulation on Thursday. Thuringia wants to focus on what the health authorities at the place of residence of the travelers mean, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania initially wants to adhere to a quarantine obligation and sees the ban on accommodation as a minimum requirement.