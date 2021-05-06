The incidence value in Hamburg is falling sharply. The Hanseatic League can look forward to easing. But there are differences. Not all districts are created equally.

Hamburg – For the second day in a row, the incidence value in Hamburg has fallen below the 100 limit. After he had cracked the important threshold the day before, the number of nine infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days on Thursday was only 89.5. This means that the people of Hamburg can look forward to easing the tough lockdown.

On Friday, the Senate wants to meet at a special meeting and discuss how to proceed in the Corona crisis. If the incidence is permanently below 100 for five days, Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) wants to lift the curfew and make it easier for schools and daycare centers. However, further relaxations are not planned, it said. Opening steps too early could jeopardize success. The infection rate is still very high, especially in the Districts, the differences are huge*, as an overview from 24hamburg.de shows. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.