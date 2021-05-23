The incidence value in Hamburg is falling. That is why the shops were allowed to open at Pentecost. The rush of customers was brisk – but concerns about the corona numbers are growing.

Hamburg – One day after the shops opened, politicians called on Hamburgers to be careful. In view of the low incidence values, it is generally to be welcomed that the dealers are allowed to reopen their shops, said the interior expert of the CDU in the Hamburg parliament, Dennis Gladiator. However, the citizens should not become reckless now. Because the pandemic has not yet been banned.

Hamburg now has the second-best incidence value in a national comparison. On Saturday, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was only 39.2. Against this background, the Senate around Mayor Peter Tschentscher had allowed the shops to open at Whitsun. Despite the cloudy weather, they made Hamburgers can take advantage of the opportunity to go shopping*. There were also violations of the distance and mask requirements, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de.