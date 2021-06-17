D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1,330 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 04.34 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 3187 infections. Across Germany, 105 new deaths have now been recorded within 24 hours. A week ago there were 94 dead. The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,179.

The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Thursday morning as 11.6 nationwide. The day before it was at 13.2, the previous week at 19.3.

The institute has counted 3,718,955 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,594,700.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.71 according to the RKI situation report on Wednesday evening, the day before it was 0.72. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 71 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona doctor: creating structures for post-Covid patients

In the opinion of infectiologist Clemens Wendtner, new structures must be created to care for patients with long-term coronavirus consequences. “Fortunately, the patients are usually no longer so sick that they need inpatient treatment in the clinic,” said the chief physician at the Munich Clinic Schwabing, who looked after the first corona patients in Germany at the beginning of 2020. Nevertheless, they would benefit from interdisciplinary care from various specialists.

With cancer patients in a clinic, for example, it is now common for doctors from different directions to jointly determine the best therapy and follow-up care during case discussions. Outside the clinics, however, such structures are not yet well established, explained Wendtner, according to the Bavarian Ministry of Health, at a meeting with Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU). Since the post-Covid issue is primarily an outpatient offer, structural and financing aspects need to be clarified.

Holetschek agreed with the experts from the Munich Clinic at a meeting on Wednesday evening that the current high demand required an expansion and improved framework conditions for special offers for patients with late and long-term consequences. “We want to find very practical projects and approaches to promote therapies and, if possible, incorporate them into standard care,” emphasized Holetschek.

Post-Covid syndrome refers to symptoms that last longer than twelve weeks after a corona infection. These can include headaches, concentration disorders, exhaustion and psychological complaints, but also breathing and cardiovascular problems. Experts estimate that around ten percent of those affected have to struggle with long-term effects. In Bavaria this would currently correspond to around 65,000 people affected, and nationwide around 350,000 people.