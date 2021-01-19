Are there any further tightenings? The government relies on the advice of science, but an expert is explicitly not used for the advice.

Today, Tuesday (January 19), the federal government and the heads of government of the states are discussing possible tightening of the corona measures.

The virologist Klaus Stöhr headed the WHO pandemic surveillance for 15 years.

Despite the recommendation, Stöhr is said not to have been invited to the deliberations.

Berlin – Germany faces the Extension of the lockdown. High numbers of infections and an increased death rate increase the pressure on political decision-makers. In addition, the Virus mutations for worry lines among Corona experts. With regard to this initial situation, the Federal Government and the Prime Ministers of the federal states will discuss a uniform procedure on Tuesday via video.

The politicians decide on far-reaching cuts on the basis of the scientific expertise. As the picture reported are at the Consultations of the federal-state summit The following scientists are present: RKI boss Lothar Wieler, Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten, virologist Melanie Brinkmann, physicist Michael Meyer-Hermann, epidemiologist Gérard Krause, psychologist Cornelia Betsch, biochemist Rolf and physicist Kai Nagel.

Corona summit: No invitation for Klaus Stöhr – top virologist not considered

After picture-Information wanted Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher call in another scientist for the consultation: Klaus Stöhr, longtime head of pandemic and influenza surveillance for the World Health Organization (WHO). The 62-year-old virologist and epidemiologist last drew attention to himself by writing a differentiated corona strategy demanded. The focus of the corona measures should be placed on nursing homes and people with previous illnesses, Stöhr said picture. The death rate is particularly high there. He also affirms his Dissatisfaction with the current incidence target of 50. The Chancellery is said to have refused to participate.

Corona expert Stöhr: Pressing the incidence to 50 is “the wrong approach”

Compared to the ZDF Stöhr explained that the reduction in the incidence value to 50 of the “Wrong approach” be. This approach affects the population “Demotivating”. The scientist thinks little of an even tougher lockdown: “We have to move from the sphere of wishes to the sphere of reality,” he explains. In principle, Stöhr supports all measures to prevent further deaths; However, he is critical of school and company closings. According to the scientist, the main focus of the corona measures should be on protecting risk groups and old people’s homes.

The virologist receives support from NRW expert advice. The state’s corona experts published a on January 18, 2021 Position paper with the warning: “This policy runs the risk of the The population as a whole can no longer be reached and convinced. “ The Council criticized that policy makers would one “Tiresome narrative” pursue by rocking a specific measure for the long-term solution of the corona pandemic. In addition, the panel of health experts criticizes this Lack of a long-term strategyto prevent a third lockdown.

Coronavirus: Incidence of 50 “illusory” according to top virologist

The value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is the limit for the traceability of contacts. In terms of nationwide incidence of 132, Stöhr calls the 50s brand “illusory”. Across from picture notes the virologist: Even “if you reached the incidence, you wouldn’t be able to maintain it.” Stöhr suggests developing a strategy that goes beyond the entire winter can be tracked. He does not see a reason for further tightening the corona measures.

Karl Lauterbach calls for further tightening

SPD health politicians and doctors Karl Lauterbach calls for further tightening of the corona measures. Compared to the ZDF he explains that a dramatic reduction in the incidence value is necessary to Control over the infection process to get. The politician suggests that one “Hard” lockdown within a “Limited time” perform. With the help of company and school closings, a decrease in the number of infections is to be achieved.

The health expert is supported by leading scientists such as Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute. As the picture reports, Wieler urge the Incidence “to drastically reduce”. In contrast to Klaus Stöhr, Lothar Wieler belongs to the selected group of scientists who closely advise the federal government. The question arises whether with Klaus Stöhr contrary point of view does not want to be heard about the current measures. (jf)

