I.In Germany, more than 22,500 new corona infections were reported within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 22,675 new cases of infection were registered – around 6,800 more than the day before and 5,000 more than a week ago. The seven-day incidence rose to 113.3 nationwide, according to the information.

The seven-day incidence, which indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, has recently increased steadily after falling to below 60 in February. At the weekend, the nationwide incidence value had passed the 100 mark.

The RKI also reported 228 more deaths in connection with Covid 19 disease on Thursday. The total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 2,713,180. A total of 75,440 infected people died.

In view of the increasing number of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers agreed on the extension of the applicable lockdown rules until April 18 at their Corona summit on Tuesday night. This means that the emergency brake decided at the beginning of March continues to apply, which is supposed to take effect at an incidence value of over 100.

A tightened lockdown over the Easter holidays was withdrawn on Wednesday. Merkel described the project as a personal mistake and asked the people for forgiveness.