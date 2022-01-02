Home page world

The health authorities reported 12,515 new infections to the RKI within one day. © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Even today, the Robert Koch Institute reports an increase in the seven-day incidence. The RKI suspects an under-reporting of new infections between the years.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported an increase in the official nationwide seven-day incidence for the fourth day in a row. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week at 222.7.

Because there has been less testing and reporting between the years, the RKI assumes that the figures are underreported. For comparison: the previous day the value was 220.3. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 220.7 (previous month: 439.2).

The health authorities in Germany reported 12,515 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 03:34 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 10,100 infections.

46 deaths recorded

According to the new information, 46 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 88 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,189,329 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Sunday at 6,441,000. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 112,155. dpa