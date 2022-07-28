The protection afforded by booster doses of vaccines against covid-19 was able to further reduce the incidence of severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in all age groups, according to an estimate released. today (28), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The study indicates that severe cases of covid-19 occurred up to three times more in the unvaccinated population, compared to those who completed the basic regimen and still received at least the first booster dose.

The data are part of the InfoGripe Bulletin, released this week, updated with data from July 17th to 23rd. Study coordinator, Marcelo Gomes said that the central point is that the importance of vaccination is evident.

“We observe effectiveness, a reduction in the risk of hospitalization in all age groups. And when we look at the booster dose, the protection improves even more. The data make it clear how fundamental the vaccine is to have a different reality in the face of covid-19”, she explained.

He added: “If anyone still has any doubts, they don’t have to. The vaccine is simply essential. The difference is stark between those who have not been vaccinated, those who started the vaccination schedule and those who are already receiving a booster dose”.

Age groups

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the incidence rate of SARS caused by covid-19 is much higher among the elderly. In the population aged 80 and over, there were 208.05 people with severe cases of covid-19 for every 100,000 unvaccinated inhabitants. Among those who took at least one dose, but did not get the booster, the incidence drops to 124.68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and, with the booster dose, it drops even further, to 111.21/100,000.

Among the other elderly, falls are of similar orders. The aggravation affected those without vaccine in the proportion of 62.88/100 thousand, among those aged 70 to 79 years, and in the proportion of 27.11/100 thousand, for those aged 60 to 69 years. With the complete scheme, these values ​​fall to 45.69/100 thousand and 16.44/100 thousand, and, with the reinforcement, to 31.0/100 thousand and 11.04/100 thousand.

“The booster dose comes in to compensate for the loss of immunological memory that unfortunately we have observed in the population and especially in the more advanced age groups”, he observed.

In the adult population, the incidence of SARS caused by covid-19 shows an even greater drop when comparing the vaccinated and unvaccinated, who suffer from aggravation three times more frequently.

“The younger you are, there is an even bigger difference. The younger population has an even better response. The difference becomes more important, and this was something that the studies already showed, that there was a difference between the older and younger audience, in terms of effectiveness, but everyone benefits”, he detailed.

Incidence rate

In the population aged 50 to 59 years, the incidence rate drops from 14.75/100,000 among those who were not vaccinated to 7.10/100,000 among those who were vaccinated without booster. For those who took at least the first booster dose in this age group, the aggravation was at the rate of 4.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Taking the vaccine also made the incidence of SARS three times lower among those aged 18 to 49. In the 40-49 age group, the incidence among those who have not been vaccinated is 9.82 cases per 100,000, which is reduced by booster vaccination to 2.39 per 100,000. Among those aged between 30 and 39, the drop is from 6.25/100 thousand to 2.02 per 100 thousand. In the youngest, aged 18 to 29, the decrease is from 4.43/100 thousand to 1.53 per 100 thousand.

The research also showed that adolescents were the public with the greatest proportional reduction in SARS cases when the vaccine enters the scene. Those between 12 and 17 years old and not vaccinated had an incidence of 5.54 severe cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while those who took the first booster dose suffered from SARS at a rate of 0.51 cases per 100,000.

Even with such positive conclusions in favor of vaccination, Marcelo Gomes considered that the effect of immunizing agents may still be underestimated due to limitations in the databases that served as the basis for the study.

“It is a result that has a series of limitations due to the nature of these data. It is an estimate that tends to underestimate the impact of the vaccine. The real effect is even greater than what we are reporting, and yet we are already seeing the impact”, he detailed.